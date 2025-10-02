Retail Worker Didn’t Offer Any Assistance, So The Customer Berated Her Before She Left

Customers can be too rude and entitled.

This woman was finishing up an exhausting closing shift.

A customer entered, so she greeted her warmly.

The customer never asked for assistance, so she never actively offered any help.

What she didn’t know was that the customer was actually waiting for her to take action.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

Going out of the way to be unpleasant to retail workers I just got off an 8-hour closing shift and kind of need to vent. During the last hour or so of my shift, a lady walked in the store. I greeted her, of course. “Hi there! How are you?” I didn’t even think she really responded. She was just silent or said, “Fine.”

This woman acknowledged the customer’s presence.

Either way, I had acknowledged her presence. And made sure to pay attention if she picked up any clothes to try on so I could get her a fitting room. However, she picked up no product and made her way to the door. Now, I thought the interaction would end there.

The customer called her over and threw an insult at her.

Suddenly, she called me over to the exit. She passive aggressively asked me, “Are you really going to let me leave without asking me if I needed help?” She added, “Shame on you,” and just left.

She asked her coworker if she really appeared rude to the customer.

Needless to say, I was baffled by this and asked my coworker if I was rude or didn’t greet the customer. She said that she heard me very politely greet them. Perhaps, I could have been more attentive and proactive while she was in the store. But I was trying to fix my work email account. She did not seem confused or lost.

She realized that some customers make a big deal out of the smallest issues.

I guess I’m just baffled that some customers seem to take offense to the strangest things. And seem to make problems when there are none. I would have, of course, helped her out and was ready to do so. But clearly, if she needed it, she would have said so since she had no problem going out of her way to insult me.

Some people will find fault no matter how polite you are.

