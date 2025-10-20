Rude Customer Asks Employee To Redo His Young Manager’s Work, So He Repeats The Vitals And Points Out That His Manager Is Actually The Boss

Some customers walk in convinced they already know who’s in charge.

What would you do if a customer insisted your young manager didn’t know how to take vitals and demanded that you do it instead?

Would you play along? Or would you make sure they understood who the actual boss was?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

“You must be her boss” A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, I was a young soldier. I loved the army. I wanted to make it my career. I did it for a long time. However, I got injured and couldn’t do the job I was trained for anymore, so I left and looked for other jobs. I do medical screening now. I’m older than everyone but two people in the entire building.

The patient thought he was the supervisor because of his age.

My immediate supervisor is 24. She’s fairly young. A person didn’t like her vitals and insisted that my boss did them wrong. There was absolutely no way her blood pressure was that high. You don’t know what you’re doing… That kind of nonsense. I came back from a break, and this woman pointed at me and said, “I want your boss doing it. Him! You! Show her how to do this.” I said, “Lady, she’s my boss.”

To make her happy, he took her vitals again.

She says, “I don’t have time for this. Read my vitals and deal with her after.” My boss kind of smiled, and I took her seat. I ran vitals again and got the same result. I said,”Well, I got the same result. Unfortunately, I need a supervisor to sign off on a correction (Sort of true, but not really). Let me get my boss.”

It was the boss’s break time.

I stood up, turned to her, and said, “Hey, when you get a chance, can you confirm these corrections?” She said, “Yeah, I’m going to take a 10-minute break, but as soon as I get back, I’ll knock that out.” “Sorry, Ma’am. I can’t overrule my boss.”

