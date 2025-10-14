Runner Agreed To Pace Her Friend For Nine Miles, But When Her Friend Pushed Her To Run Eighteen Instead, It Soured The Whole Afternoon — And Friendship

Going on a run with friends is supposed to feel like a fun way to push yourself, not a trap.

One runner thought she’d signed to run nine miles with her friend, but when nine turned into eighteen, it revealed a troubling hidden agenda.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for bailing at mile 8 of an 18-mile training even though I’d only agreed to do the first loop? My friend had asked me to pace her for loop one around the lake—nine miles, chill plan—and I was in.

It didn’t take long for their initial plan to start getting off track.

We started, and she was cooking the pace like she was chasing ghosts, and I was already exhausted. By mile six, she said she needed me for the full eighteen, and my brain went nope because I had errands and a lift later.

She was starting to hear her body talk to her.

The sun was shining, my legs felt toasted, and I wasn’t trying to blow out my week for someone else’s PR fantasy.

But her friend didn’t seem to care.

I really couldn’t continue, and she kept insisting I should push my limits and stay out of my comfort zone.

Finally, she insisted on throwing in the towel, but her friend just made her feel worse.

Therefore, I told her I was peeling off at the lot, and by mile eight I was done—back at the trailhead, watch stopped, peace. She got mad about me leaving her, and I just sat there thinking, dang, I paid for my gels and parking and also my knees existed.

Turns out, this was a non-negotiable request from her friend.

I loved her, but injury wasn’t cute, gurl. I offered to bike next time, and she ghosted me. AITA for bowing out early and not pushing my limit?

Running together is supposed to be motivating, not manipulative.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

Her friend started out with an admirable goal, but then she pushed it too far.

This commenter goes as far to suggest this friend had bad motives from the start.

This was never a reasonable request on the friend’s part.

Bait and switches like these shouldn’t fly.

The real problem wasn’t this runner recognizing her limits — it was her friend changing the deal right before her eyes.

She refused to push her body past its limits for someone else’s PR.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.