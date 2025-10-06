She Bumped A Vehicle With Her Car Door And Left When The Other Car Owner Flipped Out And Threatened To Call The Police

You should probably never flee the scene of an accident…but what if both cars weren’t moving and it was only a ding?

Yeah, that makes things a bit different, doesn’t it?

Check out this story from Reddit and see if you think this person did anything wrong when they left a parking lot after a parking dispute.

AITA for leaving the parking lot? “I just left the Walmart parking lot in my small town after a very confrontational person tried to start a fight. I (50,nb) was getting back to my car from getting into get a few groceries. I hadn’t even opened my car door to get in and noticed he was parked extremely close to me in the No Parking area of the handicapped space (he was in the yellow striped zone to clarify with no handicap placard or plate on his car) and realize this was going to be tough to maneuver into.

They tried to be nice about it…

I have spinal stenosis and rheumatoid arthritis so it’s hard to maneuver to get in at this angle so I asked if he minded moving so that I could get in to which he began acting like he was entitled to be parked there even though it’s illegal. I politely said okay, no problem. So I open my door which barely bumped his car leaving no marks at all because his car has one of those plastic strips and as I’m sitting into the car and putting my cane on the passenger side.

Take it easy, bro!

He comes around and starts ranting and throwing a fit that I damaged his car and he was calling the police, to which I replied “I’m not the one illegally parked in a handicap loading zone so good luck with that.” He started screaming and yelling about how his parking was not the cause and proceeded to take down my tag number. I get into my car and left. AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Parking lots can be pretty lawless places…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.