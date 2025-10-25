October 25, 2025 at 6:55 am

She Met A Man On Hinge And He Sent Her Coordinates And A Time To Meet. – ‘I looked up the coordinates. Okay, why is it my apartment?’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@anniepoo024

Dating apps can be great!

But they can also be creepy when folks cross paths with potential dating partners who are super sketchy.

That happened to a woman named Annie and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what went down.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@anniepoo024

Annie said that she wrote in her Hinge profile, “The best way to ask me out is naming a time and place.”

A man then messaged Annie, gave her his GPS coordinates, and said “9:30.”

She said, “And I’m thinking, oh, they’re just random coordinates, haha!”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@anniepoo024

But then things got weird…

Annie continued, “I looked up the coordinates. Okay, why is it my apartment? Why did he send me the coordinates to my apartment?”

The TikTokker then said, “I’m done…I’m done.”

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@anniepoo024

Check out the video.

@anniepoo024

I just don’t understand what is happened

♬ original sound – Ann

Here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 12.55.14 PM She Met A Man On Hinge And He Sent Her Coordinates And A Time To Meet. I looked up the coordinates. Okay, why is it my apartment?

And this TikTok user offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 12.55.42 PM She Met A Man On Hinge And He Sent Her Coordinates And A Time To Meet. I looked up the coordinates. Okay, why is it my apartment?

You gotta be careful when you’re on dating apps, folks!

