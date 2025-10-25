She Met A Man On Hinge And He Sent Her Coordinates And A Time To Meet. – ‘I looked up the coordinates. Okay, why is it my apartment?’

Dating apps can be great!

But they can also be creepy when folks cross paths with potential dating partners who are super sketchy.

That happened to a woman named Annie and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what went down.

Annie said that she wrote in her Hinge profile, “The best way to ask me out is naming a time and place.”

A man then messaged Annie, gave her his GPS coordinates, and said “9:30.”

She said, “And I’m thinking, oh, they’re just random coordinates, haha!”

But then things got weird…

Annie continued, “I looked up the coordinates. Okay, why is it my apartment? Why did he send me the coordinates to my apartment?”

The TikTokker then said, “I’m done…I’m done.”

Check out the video.

You gotta be careful when you’re on dating apps, folks!

