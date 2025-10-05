She Turned Down Her Best Friend’s Bridesmaid Request Because It Was Too Expensive, But Now Her Friend Is Accusing Her Of Ruining Her Special Day

Weddings are supposed to be full of joy, but they can also bring out some unreasonable demands.

One woman’s best friend asked her to spend thousands of dollars she didn’t have to be part of the wedding, so she had to make a tough call that left them both upset.

AITA for telling my best friend I won’t be her Bridesmaid because I can’t afford it? My best friend asked me if I could be her bridesmaid for her upcoming wedding.

But for her, the dollar signs quickly started adding up.

I declined her offer politely because I simply cannot afford the thousands of dollars that the dress, bachelorette trip, and all the extras would cost at this time. I told her that although I loved her, I would have to say no.

Her friend wasn’t understanding at all of her situation.

My best friend said that I should make the sacrifice for her big day and is really upset about it. AITA?

Sure, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but life is expensive.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks she shouldn’t feel guilty for simply being honest with her friend.

This commenter calls out just how toxic wedding culture can be.

Why would any friend ask you to practically bankrupt yourself for them?

Some brides are much more compassionate toward their bridal party.

She wanted to celebrate her friend, but she just didn’t want it to come at the cost of her financial stability.

She wouldn’t have had to spend thousands just to be a part of the wedding, and a true friend wouldn’t have wanted her to.

