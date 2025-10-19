Smoker Gets Lectured About Health By Obese Acquaintance, So He Calls Him A Hypocrite And Sparks A Fight Over Insults

A man who smokes a few cigarettes a day is used to hearing how unhealthy it is.

But one acquaintance in his social circle constantly ridicules him about it—even though that same acquaintance openly admits to being obese, eating poorly, and never exercising.

After being criticized one too many times, the smoker fired back.

Read on for the story.

AITA for calling my obese acquaintance a hypocrite? I’m a smoker. I smoke a moderate amount, like 3-5 a day. I’m aware it’s unhealthy. I have an acquaintance that’s friends with some other people in my friend group, so although I don’t personally consider him a friend, he’s always around. He ridicules me for smoking and keeps reminding me how unhealthy it is and how I’m going to die early. Which, true, but repeating it to my face is annoying. Additionally, I think he’s a huge hypocrite, because he’s self admittedly obese and eats like junk.

The clap back opportunities here…

I always see him eating unhealthy whenever I see him, and in his own words, he doesn’t eat healthy at all, doesn’t work out, and is medically considered obese. I think being so unhealthy yourself and criticizing somebody else’s health choices is hypocritical.

I said so, and he said I’m an AH and insensitive for picking at his weight. I think complaining is also hypocritical. AITA?

Now people on Reddit are debating whether pointing out hypocrisy was fair game or if shifting the attack to someone’s weight automatically made him the bigger jerk.

This person says it’s the latter, and this is why.

This person says this was all just wrong.

And this person says ESH.

Two wrongs don’t make a right, but they sure make an awkward friendship.

