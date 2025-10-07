Stepdaughter Wanted To Join A Dance Class, So Her Stepmom Signed Her Up. But When Mom Said She “Stole Her Moment” And Demanded Control, It Sparked A Heated Dispute.

Good intentions can backfire when someone else feels left out of the picture.

So, what would you do if you signed up your stepdaughter for a dance class with her dad’s support, only to have her mother accuse you of stealing her “moment?”

Would you hand everything over to her? Or would you stand your ground?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very predicament with her husband’s ex-wife.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for taking my step daughter to an extra curricular activity? I have a daughter who wanted to attend a dance class. She’s such a shy wallflower, and I thought perhaps getting her into a club would be beneficial to building confidence. It just so happens that my stepdaughter, who is around the same age, really wanted to go, too, so I said that I’d happily include her in the class if she wanted and if Dad said she could. He had no problem with it. The class is during his time, as per custody agreements, so no conflict with the mother’s time.

Seeing how much her stepdaughter loved dance class, she bought the supplies and signed her up.

He notified her since it’s courteous to do so, and whilst she expressed it was something she wanted to do, several months have passed with nothing arranged, so I took her to the taster class (her Dad will be attending all future classes, I just said I’d do the taster one), and she loved it!

Honestly, the look on her face and her mood absolutely melted my heart. So, with Dad’s permission, I signed her up and bought all the gear. This is something I’m happy to do; I love his kids like they’re my own, and I’d do anything to make them happy. I make more money than he does, so it’s something I can afford.

Now, the girl’s mother is upset that she doesn’t get to take her.

Anyway, now I’m apparently the monster because I’ve robbed their mum of “her moment.” Whilst I can understand to some extent, being a mother myself, she’s had months to arrange her own dance class, and this is all with Dad’s full support and in his time. She’s now demanding all the gear, being able to attend classes, and doing all the show prep, citing this as a mother-daughter thing. I’ve refused because she’s had ample time to do this, and quite frankly, I’m not paying all this money for her to take all the credit. If she wants to take her to dance, I’ll happily step back and cancel my arrangements, but I have a feeling nothing would come of it if I did. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it’s not like the mother wasn’t given the opportunity.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person thinks the mother missed her chance.

According to this comment, she should find something else to do with her child.

Here’s someone who thinks she did nothing wrong.

Great advice.

The mother missed out! But the good news is that there are plenty of other things she can do with her daughter.

