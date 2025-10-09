Stingy Customer Demanded A Price Match On Gasoline, But When The Cashier Refused, The Customer Threw A Tantrum And Vowed To Never Return

Customers will argue about almost anything when it comes to prices, especially if they think they’ve spotted a loophole.

So when one man showed up demanding a discount on gas based on a random website, the gas station employee cashier knew it was going to be a long morning.

Read on for the full story!

“Can you price match gasoline?” Umm…no. About 6 years ago, I worked at a large chain grocery store in their detached gas station kiosk. It was basically a small 8×8 ft box. We were at the opposite end of a long parking lot. Basically, we sold gas, some snacks, cigarettes, and sodas from a cooler attached to the box. This gas station is located in a metropolitan city, where there are gas stations at almost every street corner (will be important later).

The shift started off fairly normal.

So it’s a pretty slow Sunday morning. I’m listening to the radio and reading a book when a customer comes up to the window. We have a button to turn the speaker on/off, so I turn on the speaker and greet him with my best retail voice. I’ll call the customer Gas Hound (GH).

Right off the bat, it’s clear this customer is on edge.

GH: Why is gas X.XX? Me: Sorry (WOT). GH: On this (random) website it says your gas should be Y.YY (about 3 American cents cheaper).

The cashier tries to let this customer know there’s nothing he can do.

Me: Sorry sir, the gas prices are set by management. We don’t have any control over what third-party websites report.

But this only sets the customer off more.

GH: Yeah right. You guys are falsely advertising. Can you change my pump’s price since that’s the price on this website? Me: Again sir, I cannot control what third-party websites say. Our gas is set on the manager’s computer, which is in the store (located across the parking lot behind me). Also, I can’t change the price for a single pump (seriously?).

Cue an angry tantrum from the customer.

GH: Whatever. You are ripping people off. I can’t believe I drove all the way over here. I’m never coming back here again! Put $20 on pump 3. Me: Have a nice day! turns speaker off Me: Dummy.

He left swearing he’d never be back — and this gas station attendant can only hope he stays true to his word.

What did Reddit think?

Some things simply aren’t worth fighting over.

This user concurs that this customer was making a mountain out of a molehill.

This employee could have very well thrown this customer for a loop.

This customer thought his big speech would change the attendant’s mind, but all it really did was reinforce just how petty and ridiculous he looked.

If this employee had a dime for every time a customer threw a tantrum, he could afford to quit the job for good.

