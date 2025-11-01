Teen Girl Hid Her Treasured Teddy Bear From Her Parents, So They Wouldn’t Throw It Out, But They Found It And Made Her Put It In The Trash

Growing up is hard and your home life can easily make it harder.

That’s what is happening for the young girl in this story.

See how she’s trying to hang on to a precious item from her younger years.

AITA for hiding a stuffed animal? I will start out by saying I have very strict parents. I am expected to keep a certain GPA, my parents have specific expectations for how I look, etc etc. One of their rules is that they hate things they deem “childish” which involves owning toys past the age of like 10.

The situation gets even sadder.

I’ve admittedly ignored this rule and still keep my favorite stuffed animal. I lost basically every other toy I owned but I hid this one and they didn’t even know I still had it. My younger brother ended up finding it while looking for money in my room and decided to blackmail me and said if I gave him money he wouldn’t tell. So I did and he ended up telling them anyway. Long story short I got grounded and they took it. They made me watch them trash it and they dumped gross stuff over it to stop me from being tempted to get it.

So now she has a new plan.

I asked if I could at least get the money my brother took from me back and they said no and I don’t deserve it. I ended up digging through the trash anyways to get it back and my friend right now is trying to wash it for me while I find a new hiding spot. Anyway I feel bad for breaking a rule but like I feel like it’s a dumb rule anyway. My other brother is on my side because our younger brother has done the same stuff to him but for different reasons and he thinks the rule is stupid. I still feel bad for making my parents mad though. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

I want to hug her, too.

Most people get this!

Definitely.

I sure hope so.

Not sure this is worth the risks.

What toxic parents. Poor kid.

