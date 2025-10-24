Teen Tried To Stay Neutral When His Mom, Dad, and Sister Argued Over Who Should Use His Mom’s Car, But His Refusal To Get Involved Left Them Not Speaking For Days

When everyone wants you on their side, neutrality feels impossible.

What would you do if your sister, your dad, and your mom all clashed over who should get to use the family car, and you were stuck in the middle?

Would you back one of them? Or would you just stay quiet and refuse to pick sides?

In the following story, a teenage boy finds himself in the middle of this exact predicament.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA For not picking sides in a family argument? I, (M17) live with both of my parents, including my sister (22), after she recently moved back in. For some context, my sister moved out of the house about two years ago, and she and I swapped rooms because hers was much larger than mine. However, about a few months ago, she realized it was too difficult to live with her current roommate, be in school, and juggle rent. This led to her moving back in, which both my parents seemed caught up about, considering they put a lot of effort (including myself) into moving HER furniture both in and out of homes.

The family currently owns four cars.

There are currently four cars in my driveway: my sister’s, my dad’s, and two others reserved for my mother after one of the previous cars could no longer drive long distances properly. This appeared to be an issue because, as of late, we’ve been going on trips across states to visit relatives. The first car was originally owned by my mother and later passed down to my sister, and my mom got the new car. About two days ago, my father’s car broke down, and he was picked up by my mom. About a day later, not only did the vacant car in our driveway also stop running (we realized this was because the oil was too low + issues with the power), but my sister’s car also broke down at her college campus.

His sister and father found themselves in disagreement with his mom.

Both my sister and my father decided it would be best for my sister to use my mom’s car for the time being until her car was fixed. This started a big argument against the three. From my mom’s side, I understand my sister has had trouble in the past with reckless driving, leaving trash about, and just generally not taking care of her car, which was probably one of the reasons it broke down. However, on my dad’s and sister’s side, the car would only be borrowed for about a week at most, so there wouldn’t be any long-term use. I should also note that, as I mentioned before, my mom and I are currently going on a 16-hour drive using said car (mother’s car) to visit a relative because we cannot go by plane.

Now, he just wants to stay out of it.

In about a month or so, we’d be doing a lot of driving, and if something was wrong with the car, it would mean we’d have to cancel our trip if the car itself had troubles that would require extensive repairs, which is why I think my mom might be right about this. I asked my friend, and she, too, was on my mom’s side. But the argument between the three was so bad that my sister and father haven’t spoken or had an actual conversation with each other in the few days that have passed. My issue is that I can understand both sides, even though my mom believes I should strictly be on her side. AITA?

Yikes! It’s always tricky navigating situations like these.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer him.

According to this reader, there’s only one person who’s right.

This person turns it around on him.

As this comment explains, the cars are not his problem.

For this person, he should let them figure it out on their own.

You can’t just ask someone to pick your side.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.