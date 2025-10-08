Teenage Nephew Wants To Live In Uncle’s Guest Bedroom, But The Uncle Doesn’t Want To Be His Babysitter

Imagine living in an apartment where you have enough space that you have a guest bedroom that’s unused most of the year.

If your teenage nephew wanted to move in with you, would you be happy to let him life in your guest bedroom, or would you insist that he stays with his parents?

In this story, one uncle is in this situation, and he does not want his nephew to live with him.

However, he’s wondering if he should let him stay anyway.

Let’s read the whole story.

Aita for not letting my nephew live with me? I (40m) currently rent a 3 bedroom apartment. I take the master while my mother has taken one of the other rooms, and the third room remains open as a guest room with intent to be occupied later this year. Over the summer, the pipes in my sister’s home burst and flooded. She’s only a renter there but they were not able to find another place within their budget that could accommodate her, her husband and the six kids. So of course that means everyone came to crash in my apartment over the summer.

His sister finally found another place to stay.

Now I am single and strongly child-free, so this put a bit of a cramp on my lifestyle. Anyway just as school starts my sister finds a place to live and starts moving out, except for oldest, my nephew (15m) doesn’t want to move out. The new house has barely enough rooms for everyone to share, and in all fairness, I do believe he has been quite parentified with the youngest two boys.

Without speaking to me, my mother agrees to let him stay in the guest room.

He doesn’t want his nephew to stay with them.

Eventually I find out and I have a conversation with my mother while the nephew’s not home, since I don’t want him to feel unwanted. But I did not agree to be a de facto babysitter. My mother tried to assure me that he wouldn’t bother me and she would take responsibility for him. But then I asked her what the reality of that looked like when she works nights, so I’m home alone with him, so I would actually be the responsible adult if something happens. I’m also eager to return to my child free single lifestyle and I don’t feel comfortable engaging in that with a minor in the house. So, aita for not letting him stay?

I can see why this would be an appealing setup for the nephew, but I can also see why the uncle wants the nephew to move out.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

