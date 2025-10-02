Customers Routinely Break Fragile Items, But They’re Still Stuck With The Cleanup

Everybody’s made a faus paux or two when shopping in an overwhelming store, but very few teeter on the absolutely humiliating.

What would you do if you repeatedly had to clean up messes so bad they became a biohazard? One guy regaled his experience to Reddit about exactly this. Here’s the lowdown.

My “Favorite” Thing One of my favorite things that customers do is that when they accidentally break some glass/ceramic/pottery, they always try to pick up the pieces with their bare hands. And then they come and find me, and they try and hand it to me, and then they have to wait with the glass in their hands while I put on my work gloves.

It would almost be funny if it wasn’t so dangerous.

It’s even better when they try to pick it up, cut themselves, stop trying to pick up the glass, and then proceed to drip blood up and down at least two aisles because “they don’t need a bandage”. “My wife got me some toilet paper” so not only does someone have to clean up the now bloody glass, but someone (me) also has to block off the aisles and clean up the blood.

This is literally something out of a horror movie.

And during this, the customer is apologizing, and I tell them, “it’s okay, it happens all the time, though, in the future I’d like you to get an employee instead of trying to pick it up with your hands, thank you”. You would be surprised how often this happens, though, thankfully I’ve only had the one customer bleed on the floor like that.

