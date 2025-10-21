TikToker Gets Pulled Over For The Silliest Reason, And She Is MAD!

Getting pulled over while driving is never fun, but sometimes it is justified, so you just take your ticket and go on with your day.

This TikToker, however, got pulled over for the dumbest reason ever, and she isn’t happy about it, so she made a video.

She begins her video by saying, “Y’all, I need to talk about what happened to me tonight. I was driving, going the speed limit, and I saw a cop doing radar and didn’t think anything of it. Anyway, I stopped at the stoplight and there’s two cars behind me, and the cop gets behind those two cars, and he has his lights on and his sirens going, and I’m thinking, ‘ok, he’s pulling one of those cars over, whatever.”

Pretty normal so far, but then she says, “All the sudden I hear over the loudspeaker, ‘White GMC Terrain. White GMC Terrain.’ Which is what I drive, and he is screaming. So I put my window down and I look at him, like behind me, and I’m like, ‘Yes?’ And he’s like, ‘PULL OVER. PULL OVER.'”

Yikes, that would be scary.

She continues with the story, “I pull over in the next parking lot, and he gets out and comes over to my car, and I’m thinking, ‘Ok, I was texting, she he probably that’s what I’m getting pulled over for.'”

Well, yeah, and you should get pulled over for that!

Shortly after, she says the cop came to her window and said, “You were speeding.” She said, “I was?” then he said, “Yes. You were going 41 in a 40.”

What?!? That is insane. I didn’t even know you could get pulled over for one over.

TikTok/ashtonhandersonThat is a crazy story. She deserves a ticket for texting and driving, but for speeding is stupid. She wraps up the video saying, “I am flabbergasted.”

Yeah, this seems like a really weird story. I hope she requests the dash cam footage from the cop so she can see what was going on.

Maybe he didn’t have video of her texting, so he figured a small ticket was better than nothing.

Watch the video for yourself to see what you think.

The people in the comments think this is weird as well.

This person said it happened to a friend, and the judge yelled at the cop.

Yeah, she needs a ticket for that!

Normally, you can go 10 over before you have to worry.

Maybe the cop was having a bad day.

