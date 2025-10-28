Upset Mother Talks About Terrifying Experience In The Library Where A Stranger Kept Trying To Hold Her Baby And Making Her Very Uncomfortable

Trying to keep all your kids safe while you are out in the community can be difficult, especially when dangerous people are around.

While in the library, this TikToker got approached by a very creepy couple who she believes may have been trying to take her baby.

The video is fairly long and very scary. It starts out with mom saying, “We just had the creepiest experience at the library with me and my kids. I’m in the car right now, getting ready to go to the police station to make an official report, so everybody that says to make sure to report this, I’m already on that.”

This sounds serious.

She goes on to say, “So, we go up to the library, I have all my girls with me, my baby included, and the library is dead. And I see this woman in there, she looked a little weird. She had a tag around her neck, so I thought she was a worker.”

Ok, pretty normal so far.

Later she says, “This woman, she comes up to me and she’s like, ‘oh, I love that bag, where did you get it?’ I try to explain where I got the bag while keeping an eye on the kids, like I do naturally. As we are talking about the Yetti bag, this man comes up, this older gentleman, and he’s got a thick New York accent and he is interrupting the woman, saying, ‘Guess where I am from, I know everybody around here, I’ve lived here 20 years.’ He was trying to be funny or something.”

Well, that took a turn fast.

TikTok/heavenlyhomeschoolThe mom is looking very concerned at this point, and she continues the story, saying, “So, I’m holding my baby, my 8-month-old, and the woman is telling me how she couldn’t have kids. I’m thinking that this woman is maybe special needs.”

Later, she says, “Then, all of a sudden, the woman is like, ‘Oh, can I hold her?’ Meaning my baby. I was like, ‘Well, you can try, but she will probably freak out.’ I know this is my mistake, I know I shouldn’t have.”

Yikes, this is getting scary. But it gets worse. Shortly after, she says, “Then all a sudden this lady was like, ‘Do you want to go bye bye? Do you want to go bye bye with me to Walmart?’ I grabbed my baby so fast, and I didn’t start flipping out yet, and the woman wasn’t resisting, but she also wasn’t like ‘here you go.'”

She needs to get out of there fast.

This is really terrifying, and there is a lot more to it. She did eventually get out of that library. She did end the video with, “Be vigilant, be aware.”

It is so scary how dangerous the world can be, especially for kids.

Parents need to be extra careful and not take any risks, even if they are in an awkward situation.

Watch the full video to get the entire story; it is worth your time.

@heavenlyhomeschool Yes I know I made a lot of mistakes here but please listen and use me as an example because even if these were just “weird overly friendly” old homeless people, it could have turned into something more and I’m not naive to that reality. #alert #aware #kidnapping #parents #moms ♬ original sound – Jess✨Heavenly Homeschool

The people in the comments have some good advice.

This person says it doesn’t matter if she is special needs, nobody will touch her kids.

This is excellent advice.

Unfortunately, this is likely true.

Keep your kids close in public.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!