October 20, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Waitress Makes A Video Listing Her Top Three ‘Icks’ About Customers, And The Customers In The Comments Hit Back Hard

by Michael Levanduski

Every job can be annoying sometimes, but for many people, being a waitress is the worst.

One waitress decided to take to TikTok to explain the three things she hates most from her customers (and the commenters get upset!).

Her video begins with her in her car, and she says, “These are the icks that I get as a server, that customers give me. I’m going to give you three.”

Ok, this should be fun.

She gets right into it by saying, “Number one is when I walk up to the table and I’m like, ‘Hi, my name is…’ And before I can even get my name out, this ***** is like, ‘DIET COKE.'”

I can see how that would be annoying, I guess, but it would also make the table move along faster, which might be a good thing.

Next up, she says, "Number two is when somebody asks me if they get free refills on strawberry lemonade. Like I already know that I'm going to get 45 of these lemonades, and it is going to be a $2 tip. Or $0."

Honestly, that is a very reasonable question. If I get free refills, I’ll have a couple. If not, one is just fine.

Last up, she says, “And lastly, when I’m serving a couple and you can tell the girl is insecure. And I do everything in my power to make her feel comfortable. I compliment her. I just look at her. I don’t even look at her man, and yet she still has that attitude.”

These are some pretty weird things to be upset about, I guess, but to each their own.

In general, these are just things that are involved with dealing with people.

Oh well, check out the full video below and see what you think.

@kileysamfit

Server icks. Comment yours below 😂😂 #fyp #trending #serverlife #serverproblems #servertiktok #servertok #florida

♬ original sound – Kiley 🫶🏼 Online Coach

The people in the comments really hit back.

This commenter says his biggest ick is a server who complains about her job.

Here is someone who hates it when servers give bad service because they expect a bad tip.

I can’t disagree with this commenter.

If you hate your job this much, find a new one.

