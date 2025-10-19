October 19, 2025 at 4:55 am

Walmart Shopper Said They Sell Mostly Synthetic Motor Oil Now

by Matthew Gilligan

man shopping for motor oil

TikTok/@squarebodydave

How hard is it to find a bottle of regular motor oil these days?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Dave, it’s pretty tough!

He posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what he found when he recently went motor oil shopping at a Walmart store.

man in a walmart store

TikTok/@squarebodydave

Dave filmed himself in a Walmart store and told viewers, “So I’m at Walmart trying to find some oil to change it. We always know it’s cheaper at Walmart.”

He added, “I just now noticed that you can’t buy regular engine oil anymore. It’s all synthetic.”

motor oil for sale in a store

TikTok/@squarebodydave

Dave perused the aisles in the store and it took him quite a while to find what he was looking for.

He said, “I did find one out of all this. Quaker State, 10-30, all mileage. Kind of crazy.”

motor oil for sale in a store

TikTok/@squarebodydave

Check out the video.

@squarebodydave

♬ original sound – squarebodydave

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 1.28.56 PM Walmart Shopper Said They Sell Mostly Synthetic Motor Oil Now

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 1.29.07 PM Walmart Shopper Said They Sell Mostly Synthetic Motor Oil Now

And this TikTokker offered a tip.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 1.29.22 PM Walmart Shopper Said They Sell Mostly Synthetic Motor Oil Now

I guess things are changing in the motor oil world, huh?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter