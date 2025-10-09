Woman Asked Her Adult Stepson To Stop Playing Video Games On His Phone During A Birthday Dinner, So He Got Offended And Stormed Out

Some people are unaware of even the simplest dinner etiquette.

This woman and her family were celebrating her daughter’s birthday at a restaurant.

Her adult stepson started playing a video game on his phone.

So she asked him to stop, and he got offended.

AITA for asking my adult stepson to stop playing a video game on his phone at a restaurant during a birthday lunch? Recently, I hosted a birthday lunch for my daughter (16). I invited my bonus children (23F and 27M), along with my husband. Towards the end of the meal and before dessert, my husband left the table to go to the restroom. This incident happened while my husband was away from the table.

This woman told her stepson it’s inappropriate to play with his phone during lunch.

My stepson starting playing some sort of car racing video game on his phone. He was using both hands and gesturing wildly at the table while we were trying to order the birthday dessert. I asked him if he was playing a video game. He said yes, then I told him that it was inappropriate to do that during a meal in a restaurant. Especially because it is a small birthday celebration.

He got upset and stormed off.

He put the phone down. And he sat stone faced at the table staring away from the rest of us until my husband returned. My husband asked him if he was on his phone, since he was still holding it under the table. He said, “No, that would be inappropriate.” Then, he announced he was leaving and stormed out of the restaurant without saying goodbye to anyone.

Her husband took his son’s side.

Now, my husband is angry at me for making his son “feel” bad. I believe I was correct in asking him to change his behavior. My stepson did send a text the next day apologizing and I accepted his apology. And I also told him I was sorry if I hurt his feelings. I explained that we see them so infrequency, we want to spend time with them, and not on screens.

She doesn’t know if she did something wrong.

My husband is still mad and I don’t think I was wrong? Also to clarify, neither of the bonus kids have a job or go to school. They spend their days at their mom’s house playing video games and phone scrolling. So they may not know any better.

Adults should act like adults.

