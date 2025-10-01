Woman Decided Not To Give Special Roles To Her Parents’ New Partners At Her Wedding, So Her Stepmother Complained And Said She Was Hurt

Blended families can be very difficult to deal with for the parents and kids.

Imagine planning your wedding but your parents are divorced and both remarried. Would you consider all of them your parents or just your biological parents?

This woman is getting married.

Like her older siblings, she didn’t give special roles to her parents’ new partners.

Now, her stepmother is really upset and feels excluded.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not including my stepmom in any pre-wedding stuff and not adding her as a parent in my wedding? I (25F) have divorced parents, and they do not get along. My mom and dad are remarried, too, and there’s unease between all four. I’m the youngest from my parents. They had four of us. We were all pretty young when the divorce happened, so we grew up with all the tension and fighting.

This woman and her siblings never considered their parents’ new spouses as parents.

Because of this, we sorta decided we’d just try and stay close to our parents and would be civil to the spouses. To us, they’re not real parent figures, and none of us would describe ourselves as having four parents. It was always two divorced parents who remarried. That has led to hurt feelings and more fights over the years, but it’s just easier.

They also did not give special roles to them during their weddings.

None of my siblings included the spouses in their weddings. Dad walked my sister down the aisle, and mom walked both my brothers. There was no role for stepdad or stepmom on the day. My stepmom was hurt when my sister went dress shopping with mom and not her. She was upset when she got included in nothing, but mom was asked to help with other small things.

Her stepmom told her she wanted to be included in her wedding.

I always planned to do the same and, so far, I have. I didn’t include my stepmom in anything, and she’s really feeling it now because I’m the last one. She told me she’d love to be included and how much it hurts to be in my life in the capacity of a mother figure for 20ish years and to be nothing more than dad’s plus one.

But she was firm in her decision.

She said she feels like she’s only sitting with dad and included in photos out of politeness. She said she doesn’t want that. She wants to be more. But being polite is why. It’s the same with my stepdad. I’m not going to ask my parents to exclude their spouses, but they all created this. I’m not going to start acting like I feel something I don’t after all these years.

Her stepmom saw the mock-ups of her wedding’s digital program and got hurt.

Then, my stepmom picked up my phone while my fiancé and I were having dinner with her and dad. She saw the mock-ups for our digital programs. They come as part of the package. We didn’t ask for them specifically. She was hurt that I chose the same wording my oldest brother did who had them as part of his wedding package, too.

Her stepmom said it wasn’t fair that she was labeled as Dad’s wife and not a parent.

It’s mom + husband and dad + wife. It’s not the parents of and all names listed. She said it wasn’t fair and she deserves to be included more after all this time. AITA?

The stepmom may not like it, but she is the dad’s wife. She isn’t the parent.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

She is not entitled to anything, says this person.

Short and spot on.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Being a parent is not something you can just impose on anyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.