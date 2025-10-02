Woman Grapples With Sister’s Snap Decision To Have New Boyfriend Move In After Just Two Dates, So She’s Thinking About Moving Out

Living with roommates can be difficult, but sometimes living with family can be tougher.

If you were living with a family member, would you be upset if they suddenly told you the person they just started dating was going to move in with you? Or would you be happy to have a new roommate?

AITA for fighting with my sister because she invited her boyfriend she’s met 2 times to live with us. I never thought I would post anything, but I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone and want some outside perspectives. So, some background, I (32F) live with my sister (29F) in the home she was able to buy with inheritance from our father passing away (I used mine to complete my master’s degree in counseling). We’ve both been having a hard time financially.

My sister has been going to nursing school, and has been working less. Because of this, I have covered her mortgage and the majority of the bills for nearly a year and a half now. I think our arrangement is mostly equal because she is also helping me get to work since I don’t drive. My sister has had a string of bad relationships and has always been impacted by any sense of rejection because she has borderline personality disorder.

Despite my training as a therapist, I’ve always really struggled to set boundaries with her or have calm conversations about things that upset me regarding our living situation. Once she makes her mind up, it’s impossible to change it. Now here is the current situation. My sister has been actively dating again, despite some disappointments. With the most recent guy, after their first date (and talking for a day or so), I heard all the things I’ve heard before.

That he’s different than the guys she’s met before, and she thinks he’s the one. I’ve heard this 4-5 times, all of which ended messily, a pattern that I would no doubt draw a client’s attention to, but I’m not my sister’s therapist. Anyway, a couple days go by, and I start to notice she’s moving even quicker than is typical, confirming their committed relationship after one date and a couple days talking via messenger. I notice, but keep my judgy comments to myself.

Then, she goes on their second date, and I get a text message at midnight informing me that he’s going to be moving in with us because he has nowhere to go. There is no discussion, and no chance for me to voice my agreement or disagreement. She has decided, and I am just being informed of her decision.

She acts confused when I am angry about it. I hate living with roommates, I can’t move out easily, and she does not actually know this person. During our fight today she said that the reason she said yes is because she doesn’t want him to go back to the place where he was addicted to drugs, which is not a ringing endorsement. She says its her house so she gets to decide, but my point is, I have been paying the mortgage and bills for months. I think I should at least get a say in the matter. It is her house, and she has helped me a lot, but I think its basic respect to care about what I have to say about it.

We had a really awful fight, and I shouted that I would move out and not pay the mortgage for this upcoming month. Having calmed down, I have decided to still pay the mortgage and told her that. I might still move out, though I don’t know where I will go. She says I don’t have a say about him moving in and that I’m trying to control her. Am I a jerk?

