Woman Helped Her Neighbor Again And Again, But She Finally Snapped When The Demands Went Too Far

Good neighbors respect each other’s boundaries.

If you had a neighbor who wanted you to do tasks for them like watering their plants and babysitting, would you be happy to help, or would you refuse?

This woman initially helped her neighbor.

But over time, she noticed that her neighbor’s requests became bigger and more demanding.

So, she finally had enough.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for exploding on my neighbor after she tried to treat me like her unpaid maid nanny and pet sitter? This lady next door has been slowly pushing it. At first, it was like, “Can you grab my mail since ur already walking by?” Fine, whatever. Then, it turned into her leaving her dog leash in my hand once and just walking away. Like I was automatically gonna pet sit while she ran inside.

This woman finally snapped when her neighbor dumped a long list of tasks on her.

Another time, she asked if I could just watch her kid for 15 minutes while she ran errands. It turned into over an hour. So, I finally snapped when she tried to dump a whole list on me. Like feed her cat, water her plants, and maybe watch her kid all at once because she’s so busy.

She told her neighbor she isn’t a maid or a babysitter.

I told her I’m not her maid or her sitter, and she needs to stop acting like I’m on call for her. She went off about how I’m a terrible neighbor, and now, she’s gossiping with the lady across the street about me. Even my mom said I could’ve been nicer, but I honestly don’t think I was wrong. So, AITA?

Was she rude, or was the neighbor being selfish?

Helping once doesn’t mean being available forever.

