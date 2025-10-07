Woman Hijacked Her Sister’s 30th Birthday With A Pregnancy Reveal, And Her Husband Pushed Her To Take Accountability For Her Bad Decisions

Everyone wants their own special moment to be celebrated, especially on a milestone birthday.

So when one man watched his wife purposely steal her sister’s 30th birthday spotlight by announcing her third pregnancy, he couldn’t shake the feeling that she had just done something inexcusably icky.

AITAH for telling my wife she’s a horrible person for announcing her pregnancy on her sisters birthday? It happened a month ago, and she’s still upset at me for calling her out.

Basically, on her sister’s 30th birthday, she told everyone she’s pregnant with our third kid.

My wife does have a history of miscarriages and postpartum depression, and her excuse for announcing it early was to get more support. I fully get that.

But I told her I don’t understand what difference it makes if she announced it a day before or after her sister’s birthday. We come from a big family, and the said sister has confided in us that she’s been nervous about it for a while. This is why I feel like it was extra insensitive of my wife.

To this day, she still thinks she did nothing wrong, and I don’t know—it’s just really frustrating. AITA?

Waiting just one SINGLE day would have made a world of difference in the outcome.

Doing it on a milestone birthday made matters even worse.

Is this even a good marriage to begin with?

The fact that she refuses to apologize for her mistake only makes things worse.

Some moments just aren’t meant to be shared.

