Woman Is Gifted A Car By Her Fiancé Of Nine Years, But When He Later Demands Back Pay And Uses It As Leverage, She Refuses To Keep Covering The Costs

Gifts don’t usually come with an invoice years later.

So, what would you do if your fiancé gave you a car as a gift, but later tried to use it as leverage in arguments and even demanded you pay him back for it?

Would you handle it his way? Or would you push back and remind him that it was supposed to be a gift?

In today’s story, one woman faces this exact dilemma and feels like the whole thing is very unfair.

Here’s what happened.

AITA? Partner wants me to back pay him My fiancé of 9 years bought me a car 2 years ago as a gift. For the first year, I paid half the repayments plus all the running costs like servicing, fuel, insurance, and registration. After a year, we refinanced our house loan and included both cars for a cheaper rate overall. He pays the mortgage.

Here’s where they disagree.

The issue is that he constantly uses this car against me during arguments, threatening to sell it even though it’s our child’s only form of transport. I told him I won’t keep paying for the registration unless the car is transferred into my name (it’s still in his name because he originally took out the loan). He then told me that if it’s transferred into my name, I’ll have to back-pay him everything he’s spent on the car. I feel like this is unfair since it was given to me as a gift, and I’ve asked him to transfer it countless times before. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it seems like there is a breakdown in communication somewhere.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think should happen.

This reader offers a good suggestion.

For this person, they need to figure out more than just the car.

According to this comment, she should leave the relationship.

This person gets it.

These are things she should think about.

What a petty person. Honestly, she should think long and hard about staying with him.

