Woman Politely Declined To Watch Her Best Friend’s Favorite Show, So He Became Petty And Made Fun Of Her

If you had a friend who kept insisting that you watch their favorite show, would you watch it even if it didn’t interest you, or would you refuse?

This woman shares a close bond with her male best friend, whom she has known since childhood.

They both have behavioral conditions, which have become more apparent now that they’re older.

When he recommended that she watch his favorite show, she refused.

Now, he’s being petty.

AITA for refusing to watch my autistic friend’s show recommendation I (21F) have an autistic best friend that I’ve known since we were in the 2nd grade (21M). I have ADHD, so when we were younger, we were like the only friend that the other had. This was on account of our respective conditions, making us quite an acquired taste.

Recently, I’ve graduated from college while he is still in college, and I live at my own apartment while he still lives with his parents for free. Sometimes, I worry that our maturity levels are just different now, and I feel like his pettiness comes out at the weirdest times.

So, there’s a somewhat popular show that he’s obsessed with. He sends memes in the friend group chat about it, talks about it nonstop, etc. Without revealing the show, it’s something I would never organically watch. I told him this politely when he recommended it to me. I thought he would just be like, “Okay, that’s fine.” But he got extremely offended and kept wheedling me to watch it. I still politely resisted.

One day, while we were hanging, I hovered over a YouTuber I really like, and when he asked, I admitted I was a huge fan. So, he went out of his way to talk bad about the YouTuber and basically make fun of my tastes. When I called him out for his random malicious behavior, he admitted it’s because I won’t watch his show.

I’m so confused. Why is he being such a petty person about this? Should I just watch the show even though I doubt I’d enjoy it, or just confront him? AITA here?

True friendship means respecting each other’s choices, even when they differ from our own.

