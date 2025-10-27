Woman Wanted To Celebrate Her 21st Birthday, So She Was Shocked When Her Sister Planned Her Daughter’s Birthday Party On The Same Date

Turning 21 is a significant milestone that many people look forward to celebrating.

WIBTA for not attending my nieces birthday party? I (20F, turning 21) come from an African household where family is everything. However, I’ve always felt pretty neglected. I’ve never had a birthday party because it was too expensive. I don’t get presents from family (not for birthdays or Christmas).

I don’t even have a bedroom at home since I was told to give it up when my sister had her baby. Now, I sleep on the sofa whenever I’m back from uni. All my bedroom stuff was put into storage 2 hours away that I’m paying for.

My parents also don’t support me financially. I work a lot more hours than a typical student just to afford to live at uni. Because of all this, I don’t usually do much for my birthdays. The one nice thing I’ve had in recent years is celebrating with my boyfriend and we had a small dinner.

This year, I was really looking forward to doing something with my uni friends. Probably just a pub night, but it’s the biggest thing I’ve done since I feel 21 is kind of a milestone. It has to be at uni because my home friends will be away at their unis since it’s during term time. The problem is my niece’s first birthday is on September 21st and mine is on the 27th.

When my sister said she wanted to throw a party for my niece, I was happy to attend. I assumed it would be on the weekend of the 21st. But then, my sister said she couldn’t do the 21st because her friends wouldn’t want to travel on a Sunday. She refused to do Saturday, the 20th, because “you can’t celebrate a birthday before it’s happened.” Instead, she booked a hall for the 27th, which is my birthday.

When I told her I was upset, she guilt tripped me, saying I’d already said I’d come. Which I did, back when I thought it was the 21st. She even suggested I bring friends to up the numbers, but all my home friends will be back at their unis. My uni friends aren’t going to travel 5+ hours for a kids’ party.

The part that really stings is that I’ve found out she’s still doing smaller celebrations for my niece on her actual birthday as well (the 21st) whereas the big party will be on the 27th. So my niece basically gets two birthdays, and I lose mine entirely.

Everyone deserves their moment to feel celebrated.

