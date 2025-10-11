Woman Was Attacked At Work, Leaving Her Injured And In Total Shock, But Patrons Continued To Approach Her As If Nothing Happened

Accidents in the workplace happen, but some people still expect business as usual.

If you were injured at work, would you expect customers to have some compassion, or would you expect that to act like nothing was wrong?

This woman was working alone at a public venue when an alarming incident happened.

She was injured and decided to speak with the police.

Read the full story below to see how the customers treated her.

I do work here, but… can’t you see I’m indisposed?? Several years ago, I was working at a public venue in a fairly rough part of town. Sadly, that’s pretty much all of town. We held art exhibitions, theatre shows, other events, etc.

This woman was attacked while working in the reception.

One day, I’m working solo on reception. A man, clearly on another planet, walks straight around the desk up to me. He grabs me and smashes my head into the desk, then runs off with my handbag. I’m injured and in shock, but I called the cops and they came pretty quick. A really crappy thing to happen, but not the weirdest part of my day.

She was in shock and shaking, but patrons continued to walk in and approach her.

I didn’t have the wherewithal to close the doors, and like I said, I was in shock. So in walks not one, but several unrelated patrons over the next 20 minutes. They started asking questions about the events, for directions, and where to buy a ticket. Normal stuff. Meanwhile, I was slumped in my chair at reception with an ice pack on my head, bloodied tissues on the desk. Totally flushed and shaking.

Although she was already talking to the cops, people treated her as if nothing had happened.

I was talking to the cops, giving a statement, etc. They didn’t skip a beat, as if everything was normal. And finally, one last guy walked in. He actually saw the situation, but attempted to white knight for me as if the cops were harassing me. I realised then you can be literally bleeding, and customers are still gonna be customers.

It’s strange that there weren’t more customers who were concerned about the situation.

Some customers forget that employees are human, too.

