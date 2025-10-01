Woman Was Planning A Trip Abroad With Her Boyfriend After Graduation, But Her Sister Demanded She Visit Their Mom’s Grave Before Going Anywhere Else

People honor their loved ones in different ways.

This woman was invited by her boyfriend to travel after graduation.

Her sister, however, believed she should instead visit their late mother’s grave before going anywhere else.

So now, she’s torn between her own feelings and her sister’s expectations.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for going to another country instead of visiting my mother’s grave. I (21F) was talking to my sister (28F) about my boyfriend. He was inviting me to go on a trip in another country after graduation. She wasn’t happy about the idea, as she says: “I would think you would want to visit mom after such a big accomplishment.”

This young woman has never been to the burial site of her mom.

For context, our mother passed away when I was 13 and was buried in her home country. I haven’t been to her burial site since then. She has gone on another occasion. I explained that I would rather visit my mom when I’m in a better place mentally. Because seeing her grave just wouldn’t help me now.

Her older sister told her she couldn’t travel without visiting their mom first.

I do miss my mom. But she basically said I can’t travel without visiting my mom first. I thought this was ridiculous, but later, I felt guilty. So, I wanted to get some opinions from people who don’t know my sister and I.

Everyone has their own way of coping and remembering a loved one.

