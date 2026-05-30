Woman Cuts Off Brother After He Admits Cheating on Exam She Helped Him Prepare For

Hard work and honesty are supposed to go hand in hand.

The following story is about a woman who helped mentor a friend whom she treated as a younger brother.

She offered advice and opinions about his business school applications and exam preparations.

However, she eventually found out that he was planning to cheat on the exam.

Shocked and hurt, she distanced herself and refused to continue helping him.

Do you think her reaction was valid? Let’s take a closer look.

AITA for telling my little brother I hope he doesnt get his dream MBA school? I (28F) and this guy, let’s call him Kevin (24M), are not actually related. We just grew up together, and he saw me as a big sister. We reconnected recently at a library. We were both working there. We were studying for the GMAT as we plan to apply to business schools.

This woman did not agree with his brother’s opinion.

After a few conversations, I called him out on his neo-s**ism and entitlement. This was regarding the whole application process. He believed it is “easier” for women to get into good business schools. Mind you, I had a 97th percentile in GMAT. He had a 70th percentile after 4 attempts. He acknowledged this. He put in real effort to unlearn some beliefs. That is why I agreed to be his “big sis” and mentor through the application process.

He mentioned that he found a guy who agreed to take the test for him.

After countless doubts, essay advice, back and forth, and exam tips, he came up to me one day. He asked if he should switch to the GRE. He did not believe it would be easier. He found a guy who could take the test for him at home. He said the guy could get him a 97th percentile too.

She couldn’t believe what she heard.

I was shocked. I told him to give the different test, the GRE, one honest try before any considerations. I said this as a joke. Who would risk a permanent academic ban?

After taking the test, he admitted that he cheated.

On his test day, I wished him luck. I gave extra pep talks and everything. I was genuinely over the moon when he told me he got a near-perfect score. He finally admitted that he cheated. I was stunned. I did not really say anything. I cut the call after giving an excuse.

She stopped talking to him.

In the following weeks, he kept calling for essay advice and other queries. I kept making excuses. He finally confronted me on my behavior. That is when I told him that I could not help him anymore. I said I hope he does not get in. It was coming from a place of hurt. It was also because he is taking the seat from a deserving candidate.

She thinks that he robbed the seat from someone more deserving.

There was a little jealousy. I had to work hard. I took the test 5 times and made sacrifices. He just paid some guy to do his work for him. Also note, at this point, I was done with my applications. He would not be in my cycle. We have really different backgrounds. It was not about my seat. I was thinking of someone who actually earned that score.

Now, she feels conflicted about the whole thing.

Maybe I was a little bitter. That score was scholarship-worthy. I do not know. I am really conflicted. So AITA?

Any form of cheating should never be tolerated or accepted.

She was right to call his “brother” out and tell him what he did was wrong.

What’s unbelievable is how he kept asking for essay advice despite knowing he cheated his way to the GMAT.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who was accused to using too many sources, so he decided the next time to use none at all.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another personal opinion.

You shouldn’t be friends with him, says this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, here’s some meaningful advice.

It’s hard to cheer someone on when they cheated and still won a prize.