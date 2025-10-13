Woman’s Aunts Paid For A Nice Family Trip, But When They Ended Up Stuck In A Filthy Rental, She Couldn’t Help But Plan Her Escape Route

Vacations are supposed to be relaxing escapes from everyday life, but what happens when the trip starts to feel like a haunted house full of all your worst anxieties?

One woman wanted to appreciate kind gesture of her aunts paying for a family trip, but the cramped car rides, unsanitary meals, and constant tension made it impossible to feel grateful.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for wanting to go home early from a nightmare family trip with my aunts and cousins My aunts (both single and in their 70s, one with mobility issues and is disabled and the other with leg pain) took me and my three cousins on a week-long vacation in a nice rental house.

All in all, it really was a kind gesture on paper.

They paid for everything, and I know they’re struggling physically (one has trouble with the house’s stairs) but still trying their best to make us happy.

But in reality…

The problem is, the rental house is really dirty. I found body hair in the bathroom, dirty sheets (I had to cover them with my own), and even a piece of dish sponge in chicken they cooked for me.

This is really getting at all of her worst fears.

I’m a huge germaphobe, so this makes me extremely uncomfortable.

No one else on the trip really seems to understand where she’s coming from.

They’re just old and they don’t really clean anything thoroughly, and I also keep getting into fights with my cousins because they think I am being dramatic about putting down my own sheets and being extra clean about certain stuff. It’s not like I make a show of it or completely break down.

But to her, it’s all starting to add up for her.

It’s just small stuff, like not sharing cups or utensils after someone already used them (which they know I hate, but they think it’s a joke). The car rides are horribly cramped because there are four of us and they don’t turn on the AC, and it’s been very hot.

Then one day, she had an out.

My parents came today to swim with us on the beach, and I actually have the chance to go home with them now instead of staying two more days.

But she immediately feels conflicted.

But I feel extremely guilty, like I’d be ungrateful if I left, since my aunts are the ones paying and sacrificing to give us this trip—especially since they are doing this in hopes to make us closer (me and my cousins) and as a sort of present to me for graduation.

Is it worth it to escape this trip, or should she stick it out?

Plus, I haven’t stayed overnight with them for more than a year, mostly because I was studying and partially because I know how they prepare food and cook and clean in not the most sanitary ways.

At the same time, I’m miserable, and I just want to go home. AITA if I go home early?

In the end, she was left her counting the minutes until she could go home.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

Good intentions don’t quite cover everything else that’s going on here.

This user seems to think they should just stick it out on this trip for the sake of family.

Maybe it’s time to stop going on family trips like this altogether.

Family obligations can put all of us in uncomfortable binds sometimes.

She knew her aunts meant well, but that didn’t make weathering the trip any easier.

Sometimes gratitude isn’t enough to make a miserable situation worth staying in.

