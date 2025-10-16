Woman’s Friend Stays At Her Place And Treats It Like A Hotel, But She Doesn’t Even Hang Out With Her, So She Ghosted Her The Next Time She Asked To Crash

I have a friend who lives in another city. She’s visiting my city for 10 days and left me a message saying she plans to stay at my place for 2 of those days. The thing is, this has happened before.

Her friend is incredibly brazen and entitled.

If she has somewhere else to stay, she doesn’t even tell me she’s in town, let alone make time to see me. But if she stays with me, she basically uses my home like a hotel. She gets ready, goes out with her other friends, comes back late at night, and leaves again in the morning. She doesn’t actually spend time with me. I’ve always let it slide, but last time she stayed she made a comment that really hurt. I have three cats, and she said: “Though your place is unhygienic, if you don’t mind it then it’s okay.”

This is where she crosses a line.

My place is not unhygienic, aside from a little fur, it’s clean. It stung that she could say that while also treating my home like a free crash pad. She also has a tendency to make comments about my body. Weight shaming me when I gain and side eyeing me she thinks I lost weight and thinks Im not telling her how I lost it. On top of that, I’ve realized this dynamic bothers me. I’m a people pleaser, so I’ve been bottling it up, but it’s been eating at me. She’s been trying to call me, but I had a really stressful week at work and just didn’t answer. So now I’m wondering: AITA for ghosting her instead of just telling her upfront that she can’t stay with me anymore?

Here is what folks are saying.

Being a pushover is unhealthy.

Imagining her pouting in the lobby.

True. This might not be over.

Exactly. What a jerk.

This is what I would do.

I wonder how they became friends.