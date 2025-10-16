Younger Sibling Watched Their Brother Celebrate Recklessly, And Their Parents Blamed Them For Not Stepping Up To Stop It

Growing up with siblings can feel like a constant balancing act, but sometimes the scales tip unfairly in one direction or the other.

This time, when their parents failed to step up to supervise their oldest kid, the younger sibling was left to carry the weight of the blame.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not stopping my brother and his friends from drinking? My (16) brother (22) was very pleased when Manchester United beat Chelsea. He won a lot of money.

But before their parents left, they were under very specific rules.

He called his friends and invited them over to our house to celebrate. Our parents were out of town, so I reminded him that Dad doesn’t want him touching the beer.

Which the older brother promptly broke.

He didn’t listen though. I watched him and his friends drink for a while before going out for coffee. I took a book with me and sat and read for a while.

But when the parents found out, the blame fell rather unfairly.

When our parents came home, our dad was very upset and asked why I didn’t do more to try to stop him from drinking. He said I should have tried to reason with him instead of just leaving. AITA?

The blame should have never unfairly landed on the younger sibling.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this father had an unrealistic expectation for the younger sibling.

The dad is really the one in the wrong here.

Maybe the actual parent should have done a better job of preventing this from happening.

It’s wild how different parents can treat siblings.

If the actual parents could have acted more responsibly, perhaps this entire situation could have been avoided.

It’s always easier to point the finger than take responsibility for your own shortcomings.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.