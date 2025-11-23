A Cadet Pushes Back During Boot Camp, And Quickly Learns To Improve His Push Up Game Or Else

Boot camp has a (deserved) reputation for being structured and rigid. But not everyone excels at following rules.

Boot camp orders Many years ago, when I was in Navy boot camp, one of the division leaders decided that because I was the heaviest member of the group, I was going to get special attention.

He told me, in front of everyone, “Every time you see my smiling face, I want you to drop and give me 20 push ups.” I’m a natural born smart aleck, so malicious compliance was definitely in my wheelhouse.

The next day, he walked out and I stood still at attention like everyone else. He walked up to me and asked if I remembered what he told me. I told him I did and repeated it back to him.

“Then why aren’t you doing push ups?” “You’re not smiling!” He broke a smile and I immediately dropped and did the push ups.

