A Car Salesman Said He Was Fired Because He Posted A Video Saying The Nissan Leaf Wasn’t Selling

Folks, let me give you a piece of advice…

You don’t have to post ALL your opinions on social media.

And that’s especially true when it comes to your job.

A now-former car dealership worker named Ali found that out the hard way and he posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when he shared his thoughts about his job on social media.

In his first video, Ali said, “There’s one car that, no matter how low the credit is, no matter how desperate someone is for a car, anytime this car is presented as an option, they will always say no.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “We have an unsellable car.”

Ali didn’t tell viewers what kind of car he was referring to, but he showed them a Nissan Leaf in the clip.

He said, “Something about this car is just so ugly to every single genre of audience.”

Ali posted a follow-up video and told viewers that he’d been fired from the car dealership and he suspected that his original video was the reason why he was let go.

In another video, Ali told viewers more about what happened.

He said, “They pull me into the office. He just gives it to me straight up, no hesitation. Literally just gives it to me. ‘Ali, we’re gonna have to let you go. Performance.'”

Ali said he wanted more information and his manager admitted that “other stuff” contributed to his termination.

The TikTokker told viewers, “He really didn’t give me a reason. You can either be upset and mad and give up, or you can just say, ‘Thank God’ and move on and find the next story, the next step.”

Maybe it’s not a great idea to post your feelings about your work on social media…

