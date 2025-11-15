A Couple Slapped His Items Out Of His Hands, And Never Apologized For Assuming He Worked There

I don’t care whether you think someone is an employee or not, you shouldn’t feel entitled to put your hands on them.

As in this story, though, it seems that many people think it’s fine.

At least the manager spoke up for them here.

Read on for the details.

The uniforms don’t match! This was years ago but I was reading about another show store incident that reminded me of this. I had just started my job at a giant electronics store. The uniforms are bright blue shirts and black pants.

He just wanted to buy some shoes.

Seeing as how this was my first retail job I did not have the best shoes. After my shift I remember there’s a show store in the same shopping center. So I just walk from my store to the other end of the center and go about my business. I’m obviously still in uniform and the uniforms for the shoe stores are red not blue. I knew what I was looking for so I made quick work of finding my size and grabbed them.

That’s when it happened.

As I was heading to the register this lady smacked the box out of my hand and my phone goes down with it. As I bend down to pick up my phone her husband says, “you shouldn’t be on your phone while working and we need help”.

He wasn’t about to let it slide.

I was young and a hot head so I had a mouth. So I looked at him and his wife and said “you’re both either f*****g idiots or blind and since you can see me it’s obviously not blind. My uniform is obviously for the store up the road and you both are nasty see you next Tuesday types.”

The manager was on his side.

The manager comes rushing over because my words really did ring out in the store. He takes one look and sighs because he’s probably seen this before. He explains that I obviously don’t work here and even if I did it’s unacceptable to smack objects out of hands. They go on a rant and rave how I’m rude and they’ll speak with my manager yada yada and ask for my name. I didn’t have my name badge on so I give them a random name and say go ahead to my manager but I’m buying these shoes and if my phone is busted I will press charges.

I guess it all worked out in the end.

I did get an additional 10% of the shoes and my manager did say a couple came and complained about an employee. My manager asked them if the name badge was on, it wasn’t so he told them his employer off clock are not his business if he can’t identify them as he doesn’t have an employee with that name. He did have a talk with all employees and said to take our names off when we leave.

Those people were something else.

