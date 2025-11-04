A Crazy Woman Publicly Accused Him Of Being A Creep, But He Was Really Just An IT Tech Doing His Job

You can never be too cautious, but you can have tact when acting in good faith.

What would you do if a well-meaning parent accused you of ill intent while working at their kid’s school?

Called a creep because I “don’t” work at the school I work at.

So I work as an IT consultant under a long term contract for a school, thus making me “not an employee”.

I’ve been working at this school for many months now so all the staff and a few parents know me.

NONE of the regularly employed staff require uniforms or have any identification except being on the website staff list (which I am not a part of).

Feels like perhaps they should, but anyway.

Tuesday of this week I’m walking back onto school grounds after getting some food a good hour after school got out, when one of the parents I saw earlier bee lines towards me from the parking lot.

Me=Me RP=Parent B=Awesome Office Person

RP: “I’ve seen you around here creeping on the kids! You need to go away before I report you to the staff and the police!”

I’m caught really off guard because I almost never interact with parents except through email or the occasional one chatting with other staff.

Me: “Uh sorry I actually work here. I’m an-“

RP: “I’ve looked at the website list and you aren’t anywhere on there! I’ve even spoken to other parents and they’re concerned for their kids safety. You need to leave right now before I call the police!”

Me: “Look we can go into the office and talk to A, B, or possibly C if she is still in.”

RP: “Yeah then they can call the police themselves and you won’t be able to run.”

Okay? Don’t follow the logic train with that one.

Regardless, we walk over and into the office.

Luckily someone is still working the front office.

The lady is about to speak but I immediately chime in and say:

Me: “Hey B, can you please verify that I work here as IT support.”

B, really confused says: “Yes he works here? He’s been here for a couple of months now.”

RP: “Then why isn’t he on the website? And why doesn’t he have a badge?”

B: “Well we didn’t feel like a badge was necessary as everyone here knows him and he was introduced at the school assembly.”

RP: “Then send out an email to all the parents because many of us have been concerned!”

B: “Do you actually think we would just let some random guy walk onto our campus like that? You’re fine (Me) you can go.”

I left while they were still talking because I had a lot of work to do!

I can see where much of the confusion was and I’m not offended, but there are dozens of parents and staff unmarked on campus a day.

Also the fact that no person is initially allowed on campus without first verifying their identity at least once, me showing up many times should have been a hint.

