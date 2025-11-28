A Customer Kept Getting Charged A Bank Fee For Not Using A Bill-Paying Service Enough, So They Set Up A $1 Payment to Themself Every Two Weeks To Avoid It

All I can say is that the person who wrote this story on Reddit might fall under the “Genius” category.

Bank Fee Avoidance. “This is about my bank. They have bill paying service where they will actually generate a paper check and mail it to payees if they don’t support electronic funds transfer. I can pay most of my bills online myself, but my water utility doesn’t have a way to pay online, so I use the bank’s bill pay for this.

One day, I noticed an odd $5.95 charge that was popping up at the start of each month. I called the bank to question it and they said that if I don’t use the bill pay at least twice a month then the charge is applied. Since I only pay the water bill every other month, that’s why I was getting charged.

Since I needed to use it twice a month to avoid the charge, I figured out an easy way to satisfy the rules: The bill pay system allows you to set up regular payments to a payee, so I set myself up as a payee and scheduled a $1 payment to myself every two weeks. Now I see a periodic $1 deduction and a few days later I get a $1 check in the mail which I immediately deposit with their phone app. Net zero cost for me and $5.95 fee avoided!”

