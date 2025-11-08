A Customer Sounded Off After Carnival Cruise Line Canceled Her Reservation And Won’t Refund Her Thousands Of Dollars

This is the kind of story that makes people never want to go on a cruise.

A TikTokker named Tiffany posted a video on the social media platform and put Carnival Cruise Line on blast after they canceled her trip the day before she was supposed to leave.

Tiffany told viewers, “Yesterday morning, I got an email from Carnival saying two of our excursions had been canceled. They said, ‘Your excursions were canceled because your cabin was canceled.’”

She explained, “The original person that I talked to said that the system canceled it, and then the second person said that the online system had been logged into and [the room] had been canceled. We talked for almost two and half hours, and the only solution they were willing to offer was two interior rooms [in place of the] Presidential Excel Suite.”

Tiffany added, “It’s the biggest room on the Carnival Celebration ship. We had all kinds of extra perks.”

Tiffany was upset about the deal offered by the customer service rep and said, “We have nearly $15,000 tied up in this vacation, including excursions. The room itself was $12,000 or $13,000, and then we got a few grand tied up into excursions, and almost $2,000 for flights.”

She added, “I never even fathomed that you all wouldn’t offer me my money back. You all canceled my cruise. You are going to give me my money back.”

Tiffany posted a follow-up video and said that she was still trying to get her money back from Carnival.

What a frustrating experience for her!

