A Customer’s Bank Told Him To Make Up Financial Information When He Wanted To Buy A Car, So He Maliciously Complied And Gave Them What They Asked For

An eye opening experience with a bank. “About 4 years back I was buying a used car. My credit was okay, but I wanted to improve it so I decided to finance the car. I had $12,000 cash in the bank and the car only cost $5,000, but I decided to finance because it would help my credit and because I felt it wise to keep a financial cushion just in case. Besides, I could pay it off any time. So I go to the bank (where my money already is). I tell them I want a loan. I give them my last 2 years tax returns, showing I make about 50k/yr. They pull my credit, and it’s just fine, no negatives.

They tell me they need my last 2 months of pay stubs. At the time I owned my own company and was the only worker. I got paid commission on an irregular basis. As a result, there were no pay stubs. They insisted, absolutely had to have pay stubs. I argued that they could see every deposit that was made, wasn’t that good enough? No. I straight up told them that I would be the one making the pay stubs from scratch. Did they want me to just go make something up and give it to them? Yes. Well, okay then….

I was averaging about $1k per week ($50k/yr). I went home and whipped up something showing that I was making $10,000 per week, and gave them the two months of pay stubs they demanded. At this point I figured they would throw them back at me and I would just pay cash for the vehicle. But no… they put the numbers in and I started getting calls from their wealth management division, offering to help manage my money. I was also offered an interest rate of 2.25% on my used vehicle. Now, I know, fraud and all that. But I knew that such a small dollar amount would never lead to a lawsuit, and plus, **** Wells Fargo.”

