A Doctor Said People Should Check Toilet Paper Rolls In Public Bathrooms

Great, now we have to worry about using public bathrooms, too?

Well, according to a doctor named Joe, the answer is YES.

He took to TikTok to warn people about a hazard in public restrooms that they might not think about.

Dr. Joe started his video with a stitch from another TikTok user who said, “This is why you never use toilet paper from a local place with your kids or yourself. ******* dirtballs cleaning their needles in here.”

Joe responded to the other TikTokker and said, “So this is a real thing. Some people do use public toilet paper rolls to clean their dirty needles. Sometimes it’s obvious, like this one, but other times it can be subtle, like this one. Look for that small, little puncture.”

He continued, “So to keep yourself safe, it’s always best practice to carry with you in your car a set of flushable wipes. And if you can’t do that, make sure to inspect the roll before you use the toilet paper. If the dispenser is locked and you can’t inspect it, make sure you say your prayers before you raw dog that toilet paper roll in some sketchy stall.”

In the video’s caption, Joe wrote, “PSA: Check the toilet paper before you wipe. Yeah, I wish this was a joke too. Some public restrooms have had toilet paper rolls used to clean needles… and then put right back like it’s no big deal.”

He added, “Your butt deserves better.”

Yes, it does!

Here’s the video.

@drjoe_md 🚽 PSA: Check the toilet paper before you wipe. Yeah, I wish this was a joke too. Some public restrooms have had toilet paper rolls used to clean needles… and then put right back like it’s no big deal. 🤢 🧻 Here’s how to avoid unwanted surprises: ✔️ Inspect the roll (damp, dirty, or sketchy = hard pass) ✔️ Don’t use TP that’s not wrapped or hanging clean ✔️ Keep flushable wipes on hand ✔️ Wash your hands after touching public surfaces ✔️ If you’ve got open cuts—be extra careful Your butt deserves better. VC: @cody1kenobii #publicrestroom #infectionprevention #healthhazard #germaphobe ♬ original sound – Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Be careful out there in public bathrooms…

You never know what you’ll find…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.