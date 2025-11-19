November 19, 2025 at 4:45 pm

A Flood Forced People to Leave a Movie Theater in the Middle of “Superman”

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve been in movie theaters where the projection got messed up and when the lights accidentally came on, but this is a new one!

A woman named Yasmine posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she and other movie-watchers had to unexpectedly leave a screening of Superman in July 2025 in New York City.

The viral video showed people leaving the theater and the text overlay reads, “Didn’t get to watch the last 15 minutes of Superman and David Corenswet.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “AMC Theatre Lincoln Square flooded, whole theatre had to evacuate.”

What a bummer!

Take a look at the video.

@yasmineyacut

AMC Theatre Lincoln Square flooded, whole theatre had to evacuate. #nyc #nycflood #nycflooding #superman #davidcorenswet #fyp #foryou #movies

♬ Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Another TikTok video captured some of the situation and it looked pretty ugly!

Take a look.

@thekarlajoan

We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care…because we need that. #amctheaters #lincolnsquare For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual asked a question.

They didn’t even get to see the end of the movie!

