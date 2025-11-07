A Friend Of Her Mom’s Was Visiting Her In Ireland, And When She Kept Saying Things That Were Wrong Or Ignorant, She Called Her On It

When people from other parts of the world visit, you often want to talk about history, culture, and heritage.

What would you do if your mom’s friend came in and was saying things that you thought were wrong about Ireland, so finally you called her out?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, but now her mom is upset with her for being rude to a guest.

AITA for snapping at my mums friend, calling her ignorant and uneducated? My mam has had her internet friend staying with us for the last week, she is American and we are Irish.

I wonder what she was saying.

All week she has been making strange comments about Ireland and Irish history. I’m an Irish History masters student so obviously this topic is close to me.

Ok, this is just a matter of opinion.

Last night we were in a bar and we were talking about previous trips to Ireland, she said that she had wanted to come originally in March over St. Paddy’s day but decided against it as it was celebrated better in America and technically was an “American holiday anyway.” Previously she had also made comments that were entirely inaccurate about Ireland, the partition and the conflict with the north which I ignored.

People don’t need a full understanding of history to be proud of their heritage.

After a few drinks I couldn’t stand to hear this woman talk about how she was proudly “Irish American” and yet understand so little about the country and disrespect its culture so proudly. My mam thinks I’m in the wrong and I should’ve just let her have her opinion. AITA?

It doesn’t sound like this lady was saying anything crazy, just things that were her opinion or maybe things that were incorrect. Nothing to get upset about.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This commenter says she would go to Ireland to learn, not try to teach.

This person thinks Americans are obnoxious.

I was wondering this as well.

This person says she could have done it more calmly.

She could have been more tactful.

There are ways to disagree politely.

