A Home Inspector Showed TikTok Viewers The Many Problems He Found At A $1.4 Million House

Folks, let me give you a word of advice…

Never skimp on the home inspection process!

If you do, you’ll end up regretting up in a major way.

In the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, a home inspector showed viewers all the problems he encountered when he checked out a $1.4 million house.

The inspector told viewers, “This used to be a pretty beautiful cabin in the woods sort of vibe that got whitewashed by flippers, and totally ******.”

He made his way around the property and showed viewers the seemingly endless number of issues with the house.

The bathroom sink was wobbly, the shower head was positioned the wrong way, and the shower drains weren’t looking too good.

The man said that the house underwent a huge renovation and is on the market for $1.4 million.

He told viewers, “Your new $1.4 million home where the door to your bedroom won’t latch. Your heat source is a mini-split in your bedroom.”

The inspector moved outside and said that the concrete stairs weren’t poured correctly and that the long staircase should have handrails.

He also pointed out that he wasn’t crazy about how the natural look of the house has been replaced by a more modern look.

But wait, there’s more!

The inspector went on to show viewers problems with the floors not being level, windows that still had manufacturer’s items attached to them, and moisture coming in through a window.

He added that there was a serious problem with the home’s foundation and he said that a “terra cotta block wall” was built into a hillside.

This house definitely doesn’t seem like it’s worth $1.4 million!

Take a look at the video.

It looks like whoever buys this house might be getting ripped off!

