A Homeowner Got Tired Of His Neighbor’s Dogs Messing Up Their Garden, So He Got In Touch With The City About Boundary Lines And His Neighbor Lost Part Of Her Yard

Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to mess with your neighbors.

Things can go sideways in a hurry, and this Reddit user’s neighbor learned that life lesson in a hurry.

My neighbor decided to tear down the fence and ended up losing some of her yard space. “This was several years ago. My dad has lived in the house I grew up in and we have had the same neighbor the entire time. One day I’m home and I can hear a lot of noise coming from the back yard. Apparently she had decided that it was time to re-do the fence. Just for context, the fence was falling apart and it needed to go. I called my dad and told him that she had apparently torn down the fence and decided that it was time.

He had mixed feelings about this..

He wasn’t happy, however he also didn’t mind because the holes in the fence allowed her five dogs to frequently come into our yard and poop all over his garden and they dug up a few of his plants on occasion. After the fence was down, she put down a string for where she thought the property line was. When my dad came home, he didn’t like it and put down one of his own. The two lines of string were approximately one foot apart.

Well, rules are the rules!

After discussing it with her (my dad was always civil about everything, usually not showing when he was upset at something), they decided to call in someone from the city to mark it for them. She ended up losing part of her yard because when the properties were built, the builders did not put the fence on the property line correctly.”

His neighbor never should’ve torn down that fence without his permission!

