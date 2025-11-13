A Man Was Mistaken For A Store Employee By A Rude Shopper, So He Followed Her And Blocked Her Car With Her Cart

Some people seem to think anyone near a shopping cart must work for the store.

When one shopper made that assumption, she picked the wrong person to boss around.

The man she targeted wasn’t having it, and gave her a lesson in manners she won’t forget.

Here’s my shopping cart After going grocery shopping one time, I was heading to my car. After I put away the groceries into my car, I walked over to the cart return rack in the parking lot.

That’s when a woman walked over to me and said, “Be a dear and take my cart back into the store with all the other carts you are collecting. Thank you, darling,” and pushed her cart right at me. I managed to catch it before it hit me.

Then I followed her to her car, put the cart in front of her car, and said, “I don’t work here!” I walked back to my car and left.

Maybe next time, she’ll check the uniform before barking orders… but probably not.

A little petty payback always hits just right.

