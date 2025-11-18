A Rude Tenant Tried To Bully Her Landlord Over A Lightbulb, So He Got The Last Laugh By Selling The Entire House

Some entitled tenants seem to think renting a home means they’ve rented the landlord too.

So when one woman demanded her landlord drop everything to replace a burnt-out lightbulb or she’d sue him, she didn’t expect him to take her threat so seriously.

By the next morning, the “For Sale” sign was already in the yard.

Read on for the full story!

Jerk Tenant? Let’s see about that. Years ago, I had a recently divorced, single mom move into a rental property. She was a little high maintenance, as she’d been used to having a husband available for every single house-related thing, but I lived close by and it wasn’t over the top… yet.

That soon changed.

One night after ten p.m., I got a call. The light that lit the sidewalk from the detached garage to the kitchen had gone out. She demanded I come over and replace the bulb—right that moment.

What the tenant said next really set her up for trouble.

When I refused and instead pointed out that light bulb replacements were lessees’ responsibility, she got snippy and said, “Well, if I fall down, I’ll just have to sue you,” and hung up. I have a visceral reaction to threats—especially one about litigation.

She didn’t realize just how seriously this landlord would take this threat.

I had that house listed for sale the next day. The sign was up by noon, and it sold in 11 days. (I may have underpriced it, but we still got a lovely ROI.)

Maybe this tenant will think twice before threatening her next landlord.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes you just have to pawn bad tenants off on someone else.

Selling a whole house out of spite is a whole new level of petty.

A landlord is near the top of the list of people you don’t want to tick off.

This commenter raises a valid counterpoint.

Turns out, the brightest idea wasn’t replacing the bulb, but selling the entire house.

And that’s how you get rid of a problem tenant for good!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.