A Shopper Got Annoyed With A Bloomingdale’s Worker Who Wouldn’t Validate His Parking, So He Bought Something and Then Returned It to Get Validation

Getting parking validated can be a game of cat-and-mouse…and it can also get pretty annoying!

But there are ways to fight back!

A man named Daus posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how he cleverly got his parking validated after he was initially denied at a Bloomingdale’s store.

Daus told viewers, “I wanted to validate my ticket and I asked the girl at the cashier if I can validate here in Bloomingdale’s. And with the nastiest ******* look in her eyes. And the nastiest ******* attitude she said, only with a Bloomingdale’s receipt.”

He continued,” “So I’m petty. What I’m going to do is buy something, return it, get that receipt, and then go back to that same weird *** ***** and be like here, validate it.”

Daus then showed viewers that he bought something in the store.

He asked an employee, “I have a question, how long are your guys’ returns? No, no, I’m gonna buy it, but does it’s just I have a cousin that I think somebody already bought it for her. So I’m just wondering.”

The worker said, “They don’t like it. Whatever, just bring it back. Make sure it’s not used.”

Daus showed viewers that he spent $35 on his purchase and he had the receipt in his hand.

The TikTokker then went to another worker and made the return.

Daus then set out to find the employee who he had a run-in with.

He said, “Now, where the **** is that ***** at?”

Daus found the woman in question and asked her, “So do you guys validate up here, or…?”

He then told viewers, “I got my **** validated.”

Now take a look at the video.

That’s what we like to call a bit of “petty revenge.”

