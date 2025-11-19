November 19, 2025 at 2:47 pm

A Shopper in a Gas Station Saw a Food Section Labeled “Out of Date, But Still Good”

by Matthew Gilligan

I think I’ve definitely bought expired candy or chips at gas stations before and probably just didn’t know better…

But the owners of the gas stations you’re about to see took a different approach.

A viral TikTok video from a woman named Coco showed the interior of a gas station in Detroit where the owners marked various shelves of food and candy, “out of date, but still good.”

Coco walked through the gas station and showed viewers the different signs.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Only in Detroit.”

Coco said, “I’m confused. ****, I’m scared.”

She added, “Now you about to have me check the date on all this ****. I just want a cupcake.”

Coco ended up leaving the store without buying anything.

That might’ve been a wise decision…

Here’s the video.

Wanted a Laffy taffy n now I’m straight

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Some shoppers probably aren’t turned off by this…

