A Shopper Said She Had to Buy the Shirt She Tried on at a Brandy Melville Store Because It Had Someone Else’s Makeup on It

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never thought about this happening, but I guess there’s a first time for everything!

A woman named Haley posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a most unusual experience she had at a Brandy Melville store.

Haley told viewers, “Please listen if you shop at Brandy Melville. I’m actually really embarrassed right now. I don’t even make videos like this.”

She said she was back-to-school shopping at a Brandy Melville store when a staff member told her that a blouse she was interested in had makeup stains on it, so they gave her a different one.

Haley said the replacement shirt also had makeup stains on it, so she didn’t try it on.

She went to pay for some clothes and a worker at the store told her she needed to buy the shirt with the makeup stains.

Haley said, “I don’t have anything that can rub off on me. The stain on the shirt was clearly foundation. It was not anything that I had on.”

She continued, “I did not do that. I do not have makeup on that can come off like that.”

Haley said she finally relented. She explained, “I basically was just like, okay, just let me buy the ******* shirt. So I had to put down another shirt that I wanted to get to buy that ******* shirt.”

The TikTokker said she felt like “a thief or something, or that I did something terrible when I didn’t even do that to the shirt.”

Check out the video.

Sorry my voice is annoying but this actually ruined my day. 🙄#fyp #fypシ #brandymelville #rant #careful

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, that doesn’t seem fair, now does it?

