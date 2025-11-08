November 8, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Teacher Said Students Are Avoiding Phone Bans By Using Shared Google Docs

by Matthew Gilligan

Kids today…they’ll do anything and everything to break the rules!

A teacher named Valerie took to TikTok and told viewers that students these days have discovered a clever way to get around phone bans in schools.

The text overlay on the video reads, “How school kids are getting around the phone bans.”

Valerie told viewers, “School kids are creating a Google Doc with their friends that they all have real-time access to, and they just type into it during class.”

Valerie added, “They basically reinvented the AOL chat room.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person made a funny comment.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Kids today are pretty crafty, we gotta give ’em that…

