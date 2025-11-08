A Teacher Said Students Are Avoiding Phone Bans By Using Shared Google Docs

Kids today…they’ll do anything and everything to break the rules!

A teacher named Valerie took to TikTok and told viewers that students these days have discovered a clever way to get around phone bans in schools.

The text overlay on the video reads, “How school kids are getting around the phone bans.”

Valerie told viewers, “School kids are creating a Google Doc with their friends that they all have real-time access to, and they just type into it during class.”

Valerie added, “They basically reinvented the AOL chat room.”

Kids today are pretty crafty, we gotta give ’em that…

