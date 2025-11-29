A Teenager’s Half-Siblings Want To Have A Close Relationship With Him, But He Can’t Stand Their Father, So He Doesn’t Want To Have Anything To Do With Them

You can’t force these kinds of things, folks…

AITA for not caring about my half siblings like I do my full sister and part of it being because I hate their dad so much? “I (17m) have one full sister Nova (15f). Our parents were pretty young when they had us and they broke up when I was 2 and Nova was a baby. My mom got married less than a year after her and my dad broke up.

They shared custody of us and she started a second family with her husband as soon as they were married and they had five kids. So mom has 7 kids. Me and Nova with dad. Henry (13m), Olivia (11f), Noah (10m), Grace (8f) and James (7m). I can’t stand my mom’s husband. He’s really controlling and possessive of mom and because he married her he thinks he owns me and Nova too. He can’t stand our dad. He’s always rude to our dad and tries to stop mom and dad from ever talking. He doesn’t want me or Nova to mention dad in his house. He’s told us we should call him dad since he’s been raising us since we were practically infants. One time he made mom bring dad back to court and he tried to make us say we wanted to live with him and mom. What we ended up saying was we wanted to live with dad.

But the judge decided not to change custody and we still spent 7 days with each parent. My dad was all kinds of upset and tried to fight it because we told our therapists about the pressure our mom’s husband put us under and it wasn’t enough. To **** him off even more, I never even call him my stepdad and I always use the short form of his name that his friends use. He thinks it’s disrespectful and I want to disrespect him because I don’t respect him and I don’t like him and I like reminding him he can never be our dad. My half siblings love their dad and they stick up for him. It means me and Nova don’t get along with them very well. And then they get their feelings hurt because me and Nova are close and do stuff without them all the time and prefer being at our dad’s house.

I don’t love any of them even though it’s not their fault and I know that. It’s just hard to feel any connection with them because we don’t spend all the time together and they defend the person who sucks more than anyone else I know. And I don’t like being around them because they always try to say we should be nice to their dad and we owe him things. My mom’s always crying about the bad relationship me and Nova have with our half siblings. She was upset we didn’t pick her over dad too and how much we don’t like her husband. Even though he’s always so rough and controlling over her she cares more about him than us and it shows when he gets so mad that he yells into my face and mom cries that I don’t love or respect the guy. Me and Nova tried to live with dad again a few months ago and spoke to the judge. The judge decided Nova was too young and I didn’t want to make her go over there alone so I keep going too. It sucks but I have my sister’s back. Mom asked why I still come over when I feel like I do and I told her it was for Nova.

Henry and Olivia heard me and Olivia got upset and Henry confronted me and asked me if I don’t love them why won’t I stay away and I said because Nova’s there. My dad tried to talk to mom that if things were so bad at her house she could choose to let Nova stay with me and dad and both of us would stop going. Her husband stepped in and said we were pieces of **** for upsetting the family like we did. Henry’s on my case every time I go to my mom’s house now and he says he still loved us even though we treated his dad like **** and we suck for not loving them back. He’s angry but I’m also old enough to realize he’s hurt about it. I can’t say I feel bad about it but it makes me wonder if hating my mom’s husband (and my mom a bit there too) has turned me into an *******?”

